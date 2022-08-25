Sometimes, the most enjoyable movies aren’t the ones everyone has heard of.

Take, for example, “Cha Cha Real Smooth,” a delightful story about romance, growing up and finding yourself as a young adult.

The movie played at Sundance, and Apple TV+ bought it. It did, after all, win the Audience Award in the U. S. Dramatic category.

It involves a lot of work by one person. The brilliant Cooper Raiff, who wrote and directed the film, also stars as Andrew, who has just graduated from college and is trying to figure out what to do next.

He falls into a sort of regular job: He becomes a party-starter at bar mitzvahs and that includes helping people learn to dance to “Cha Cha Slide” by DJ Casper, which includes the lyrics “Cha cha real smooth.”

At one party, he meets Domino (Dakota Johnson) who attends with her daughter, who has been diagnosed with autism.

Domino is older than Andrew, plus she’s engaged. But that doesn’t stop Andrew from falling head over heels for her. She’s really not that excited about marrying the guy she’s engaged too, which might mean Andrew has a chance.

Their chemistry fairly sizzles up the screen.

Meanwhile, Andrew’s concerned mom (Leslie Mann) tries to talk sense to Andrew, while he in turn tries to give his younger brother tips on the best time to kiss girl.

This a grownup romantic dramedy, with smart dialogue, topics that aren’t always happy and well-rounded characters who make choices that are both bad and believable.

Apple bought last year’s Oscar winner “CODA,” if you’ll remember, after it, too, won the Audience Award. Will this be the 2022 version of “CODA?” Watch it and see what you think.

3 ½ stars

Rated: R for sexual situations and foul language.

Running time: One hour and 47 minutes.

Streaming on Apple TV+.

Watch the trailer here.