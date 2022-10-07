Don’t get me wrong. It’s not terrible. But “Don’t Worry, Darling” is a gorgeous film with a hollow center – a visually intriguing exercise with little substance.

This is an average, serviceable film that’s far less than the sum of the talents of its director, Olivia Wilde, and its cast that includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Chris Pine.

Pugh is Alice, who lives in an upper-class development setting in the 1950s, stays home, and socializes with the other wives whose husbands work at the mysterious Victory Project.

Even more puzzling than the Victory Project is its leader, played by Chris Pine, who seems to have an eye for Alice. The parties, the office politics, the struggle for power … all are indicative of a cult. What really is this “work” done by Alice’s husband Jack (Styles,) anyway?

One of Alice’s friends doesn’t seem … right … and Alice begins to suspect something is off with the community, Victory, and maybe even Jack.

Much is spent on the details of Alice’s world. When the “reveal” – such as it is – finally occurs, it’s rushed, almost with a cinematic shrug that left me saying ‘Wait … what?”

I liked some of the movie. Alice’s very name is appealing and iconic as we join her through the looking glass, so to speak. Pugh is wonderful, as always, and Styles is enjoyable as the husband who obviously adores her but also may have some secrets hidden about.

The trailer is so much more engaging than the movie with its intriguing dialogue, images, and engaging setups.

The trailer really does its job. The movie … not so much.

2 stars

Rated: R for violence, foul language and sexual situations.

Running time: Two hours and three minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.