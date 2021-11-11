Linda Cook review: Excellent ‘Sustainable Nation’ concludes QC Environmental Film Series

You’ll never look at your faucet the same way again.

After you see “Sustainable Nation,” you’ll realize how incredible it is that you can go home and get a drink of water.

This award-winning, international film features three innovators who apply what they’ve learned from the water shortage in Israel to help the rest of the world. It’s the perfect finale for the 2021 QC Environmental Film Series.

Through the movie, we visit with visionaries all over the world while they discuss a crisis many of us don’t consider: The scarcity of clean water.

There are 1.2 billion people who live without access to clean drinking water. That sobering statistic is reflected while the movie takes us throughout the world so we can see the importance of clean drinking water to alleviating poverty, sickness and lack of opportunity

More unsettling statistics include:

One in nine people have no access to clean water.

One million people die annually because of water-, sanitation- and hygiene-related diseases.

The World Health Organization estimates by 2025 half of the world’s population will face water scarcity.

Israel, which is a leader in water conservation, reuses more than 80% of its wastewater. Some of its innovations now are being replicated around the world.

Some of the movie is upsetting. We see people walking for quite some distance to get water most of us watching wouldn’t consider drinkable.

Wisely, the filmmakers end on a hopeful note and a call to action.

For more information about the film and the making of the movie, visit here.

4 stars

Running time: One hour.

Rated: Unrated, but suitable for most audiences.

The movie will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Admission is $5.

The QC Environmental Film Series is presented by the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, River Action, Nahant Marsh and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities.

The Figge Art Museum requires masks be worn. Seating will be limited.

Talk-back speaker, live via Zoom from Israel, will be Rebecca Shore, producer and writer of “Sustainable Nation.“

To watch the trailer, visit here.