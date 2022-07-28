This image released by Netflix shows Ryan Gosling in a scene from “The Gray Man.” (Paul Abell/Netflix via AP)

Have I got a deal for you if you can’t stand waiting for the next “Mission” or to see who the next Bond is.

Anthony and Joe Russo’s “The Gray Man,” now on Netflix and also in theaters, is the epitome of an action movie – especially the franchise films with which audiences are familiar – with all of its globe-trotting and gunfire.

Is it a by-the-numbers exercise in espionage action? Sort of. But its star power, classy production values – a rumored $200 million price tag was involved in the making of this movie – and some lines of snappy dialogue keep it a notch above average and make it more than watchable.

The idea is that Six (Ryan Gosling) has been sprung from prison so he can become a secret agent for a group with which Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton) is involved.

Six, of course, gets his mitts on a thumb drive that has information the CIA wants. Now Six is being pursued by other people, including assassin-for-hire Lloyd (Chris Evans.)

It’s wild, non-stop action that involves more gunfire than you can imagine. It’s a cartoon for adults. There are fights everywhere, one on a Flying Fortress and another standout sequence with Six handcuffed to a bench. I love the elaborate escapes and sometimes darkly comic escapes and ridiculous situations.

It makes clever use of music, too, in an almost-Tarantino kind of way that enhances the action. One of the best scenes unfolds to the terrific tune of “Silver Bird,” by Mark Lindsay, for example.

This image released by Netflix shows Chris Evans in a scene from “The Gray Man.” (Paul Abell/Netflix via AP)

Evans is hilariously icky – especially with that mustache! – playing against type as the villain, and Gosling delivers some great one-liners. Ana de Armas is great as an action star – her character probably could have its own sequel.

This isn’t the kind of movie that earns awards at the end of the year. But it’s the kind of movie action fans will enjoy, even if it’s to bide time between installments of franchises.

2 ½ stars

Rated: PG-13 for violence – including a cringe-worthy torture scene that involves fingernail removal – and foul language.

Running time: Two hours and two minutes.

Streaming on Netflix and in theaters.

Watch the trailer here.