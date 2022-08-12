I don’t say this very often.

“Prey” is flawless.

It’s a sort of origins story, part of the “Predator/Alien” franchise that adds a fresh perspective and introduces a welcome cast of new characters.

The idea is that the “Predator” creatures have been around for a long time … long before modern times. This story is set in the 18th Century, in a Comanche community Naru (Amber Midthunder) is determined to become a warrior.

She sets off on a mission with her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) and a few others.

They have no idea that they soon will become prey, and that they will struggle against a fearsome creature that will challenge their beliefs about what a hunter truly is.

Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”) deftly keeps the action going while simultaneously – and with little dialogue – keeps the character development going. Midthunder is a wonder. We can see her learn, calculate, then learn and calculate some more as she is challenged not only by the people around her, but also the adversary they cannot see.

This is bloody stuff, with gory, blood-curdling deaths – hence its rating. It also has some of the best performances I’ve seen this year.

This intelligent, well-written film never overstays its welcome.

My only regret is that it wasn’t released in theaters. What a spectacle this would have been on the big screen.

Could there be a sequel in the works? I suppose anything is possible, so I hope there is. And I hope we see more of Midthunder, with her astonishing range. I’d love to see her in a variety of roles, because I think she has the chops to excel at any role.

This is just the kind of smart action/sci-fi/horror blend fans will want to hunt down.

4 stars

Rated: R for graphic violence and gore.

Running time: One hour and 39 minutes.

Streaming only on Hulu.

Watch the trailer here.