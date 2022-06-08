The best Adam Sandler movie you’ve never heard of is streaming after a lightning-fast run in theaters.

Simply called “Hustle,” this is not the stuff of “Happy Madison.” Instead, Sandler – who may receive another Oscar nod for this portrayal – stars in a thoughtful, mostly dramatic role – the kind of role he had in “Reign Over Me” and “Uncut Gems.”

Sandler is Stanley Sugerman, talent scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. His job requires him to be away from home a lot, leaving behind his loving wife Teresa (Queen Latifah) and his daughter Alex (Jordan Hull.)

At long last, Stanley’s boss and team owner (Robert Duvall) promotes him to assistant coach. But tragedy puts Stanley back in his old job, which becomes even more tenuous.

And it becomes more important for Stanley to find that one player who will make all the difference. He thinks he has when he sees a guy named Bo (pro basketball player Juancho Hernangómez) play a game of street basketball.

Bo’s past and his temper could make it difficult for him to join the pros. But Stanley manages to bring Bo to Philadelphia anyway, with everything riding on the temperamental newcomer.

All the while, Teresa encourages her husband. At one point, Stanley responds with a quote that deserves to become iconic: “Guys in their 50s don’t have dreams. They have nightmares. And eczema.”

Director Jeremiah Zagar is terrific at providing moments of intimacy that make the characters and their relationships believable: Teresa rubs Stanley’s injured hand in a way that tell us she’s done it 1,000 times before. The two have a wonderful chemistry.

Adding to the authenticity are more than 60 real-life current and retired players and coaches – you’ll see the likes of Julius Erving and Trae Young – that will engage fans even more.

A dear friend of mine is a sports reporter at WTAJ-TV in Pennsylvania. This film captures the state’s love of sports he talks about so often.

Ryan – and everybody else who loves basketball and/or good films, regardless of your location – you have to see this movie.

3 ½ stars

Running time: One hour and 57 minutes.

Rated: R for foul language and brief violence.

Streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.