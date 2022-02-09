Here’s living proof that just because you’re aging doesn’t mean you have to grow up … or even want to.

Has it really been 20 years since “Jackass: The Movie” splattered onto the big screen?

Why, yes, it has. And its star, the now-silver-haired Johnny Knoxville, and his troupe are back at it, doing disgusting, ridiculous stunts that very well may sicken some viewers.

I haven’t laughed this hard in two years.

Thanks to the “Jackass Forever” troupe, which includes some new, younger daredevils, I forgot all about everything else and laughed so much my face hurt the next day.

Is this gross-out humor? Not in the cheap sense I see it featured in so many so-called “family films,” which this definitely isn’t. These shenanigans make you cringe while you’re laughing

You’ll see some familiar faces (and many, many other body parts I cannot write about here) including Steve-O, Chris Pontius and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, in these extreme “Hold my beer” moments that including bruising, bleeding and bee stings to various portions of their anatomies.

If you’re squeamish, know this before you go in: One of the camera operators loses his lunch multiple times while the troupe falls, slides and rolls into excruciating pain and humiliation, from the likes of “scorpion Botox” – yes, it’s a real scorpion – and a stunt at a pool that involves musician Machine Gun Kelly.

I can’t tell you much about the stunts, because that would ruin what is arguably one of the biggest appeals of the “Jackass” movies: Shock appeal.

The stunts continue while the credits roll and – at least in the auditorium where I saw this – so did the laughter. As I hope it does for at least one more movie.

3 ½ stars

Running time: One hour and 36 minutes.

Rated: R for graphic injuries/images, nudity, and extremely foul language.