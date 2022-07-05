There’s a reason the Lipps Inc. ’70s hit “Funkytown” has burrowed into my brain with a seemingly endless ear worm.

It’s because “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” the newest in the “Despicable Me” franchise,” has a terrific 1970s setting and soundtrack that will stay with you long after you’ve left the theater.

Penned by Matthew Fogel, who was among the scribes for “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part,” the film is full of action, color, and lots of enjoyable goofiness contributed by the Minions.

Gru (Steve Carell) is 11 years old in this prequel, which has him longing – even at his tender age – to join the super-villain group the Vicious 6 (grownups will chuckle at several of these names and performers, including Jean-Clawed voiced, of course, by Jean-Claude Van Damme.)

The group’s leader, Wild Knuckles (Alan Arkin) leads a successful heist of a valuable stone. Wouldn’t you know it? There is no honor among thieves, and the rest of the troupe double-cross Knuckles and leave him for dead.

When young Gru applies to be the now-missing sixth member, the others sneer at him, which leads to Gru hatching a plot to get the better of them.

But things go awry quickly, and of course it’s up to the Minions – including Bob, Stuart and Kevin – to go to San Francisco to retrieve their beloved leader.

The Minions seek help from a Kung Fu master (Michelle Yeoh.) Otto ends up in the company of a biker (RZA.)

Dazzling colors and eye-catching characters and environments – there are some especially spectacular scenes in San Francisco – are involved in the action. Mostly, this is about the Minions just being their lovable selves in a variety of situations, including one funny bit with bananas toward the end.

Oh, and besides what you’ll see onscreen, be ready to spot a trend: suited-up young “Gentleminions” turning out in theaters in a nod to their favorite villain from childhood.

3 stars

Running time: One hour and 30 minutes.

Rated: PG for coarse humor – think brief glimpses of Minion and Gru posteriors – and perilous situations.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.