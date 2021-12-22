Linda Cook review: Latest ‘Spider-Man’ weaves action, comedy, romance

Who says you can’t walk in two worlds?

Not anyone involved in the enjoyable “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the third in a trilogy starring Tom Holland as your friendly neighborhood web-spinner.

It starts immediately after the previous movie, right after Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) reveals Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

This creates … well, chaos, especially for Peter and his friends, who now face crowds when they walk down the street, let along mingle with other students aat school. They can’t even get in to their college of their choice now.

All the while, J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) continues his vendetta against Spider-Man, whom he considers to be a bad guy.

Peter needs help, and he finds it in Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch.) He desperately wants Strange to create a spell that would make everyone forget Peter is Spider-Man.

Except, of course, for his Aunt May. And his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon). And his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya.)

Peter stands by Strange and continues to throw qualifiers into the mix while Strange tries to cast the spell. Naturally, it goes haywire and opens a portal to the multi-verse, from which super-villains including Electro (Jamie Foxx) and Sand Man (Thomas Haden Church) arrive. The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe ) is on hand, too.

You probably know by now that you’ll also see other familiar faces. Just in case you don’t know who they are, I won’t spoil it for you, except to say their appearance and dialogue adds some comedy and will especially delight longtime fans.

For all of its glorious action scenes and enjoyable New York locations, the movie resonates the most when the main characters are just trying to lead their lives while they mature. Some touching, quiet scenes are my favorites.

What happens next for our favorite web-head? There’s no doubt he has many more tales to spin.

3 1/2 stars

Rated: PG-13 for foul language and violence.

Running time: Two hours and 28 minutes.

In theaters.

Watch the trailer here.