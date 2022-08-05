Borderline daffy, always clever and full of Easter Eggs to give die-hard “Star Wars” fans a chuckle, “LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation” is a fun getaway.

The idea is simple: Finn takes his friends out for one last cruise before they head down different paths.

Among the vacationers are Rey, Pe, R2-D2, C-3PO and Chewbacca. They’re all aboard a luxurious Galactic Starcruiser, the Halcyon – yes, the same one featured in Galaxy’s Edge.

Finn ends up getting separated from the rest of his friends. He’s disappointed with the way things are going, and ends up getting advice from a few familiar Force entities. And, a la “A Christmas Carol,” he has conversations with three ghosts from The Force: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Leia Organa and Anakin Skywalker, all of whom share stories about vacations that didn’t go as they expected.

Just as the spirits in a “A Christmas Carol” do, each gives Finn some wisdom that helps him learn more not only about himself, but also about vacations in general.

Obi-Wan Kenobi related a tale of helping a Rebel spy, Leia remember when young Kylo took the Millennium Falcon to try to impress a girl he has a crush on, and there’s also a story about a beach vacation with the Emperor.

If it sounds spiritual, it sort of is, but it’s never serious enough to be dramatic. How can a movie with a new song from Weird Al Yankovic – also playing a character – be a drama?

It’s a short movie, and it moves fast, so it might take you more than one viewing to catch all the references, which include Anakin’s distaste for sand, mention of a trash compactor, and Darth Vader in beach gear.

Little kids will love it, But of course they won’t get as many of the jokes as folks who love “Star Wars” do.

It’s family fare that will satisfy the most ardent grownup “Star Wars” aficionado while keeping the little ones laughing, too.

3 ½ stars

Running time: 45 minutes.

Rated: G

Streaming on Disney+

Watch the trailer here.