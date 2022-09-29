As strange and wonderful as David Bowie himself was, “Moonage Daydream” is a perfect tribute to an extraordinary life well-lived.

This isn’t a typical documentary with family and friends reminiscing. This is a montage of video, photos, sounds and archival interviews that gives the audience a fascinating perspective on the artist in so many of his phases … and this was a man who had many phases.



“Moonage Daydream” was compiled by Brett Morgen, who uses concert, television, stage, movie (he was in “Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence” and “The Man Who Fell to Earth”… remember?) and video snippets to create a glittering prism of the star who was Major Tom, Ziggy Stardust, the Thin White Duke and so many more.

I think I enjoyed watching the concert footage the most, because his fans embraced all of Bowie’s looks, from decade to decade and style to style.

Along the way, of course, you’ll get to hear some of Bowie’s greatest hits.

Some of the images might be puzzling to a non-fan. Additionally, those who seek to know more about Bowie’s personal life and family must seek that information elsewhere. Bowie is the focus. It is he, throughout the snippets in which he speaks, who tells his own story while, time and again, he reinvents himself.

I don’t think it’s giving anything away to tell you the most poignant moment happens during the credits.

I think Bowie would have liked this.

4 stars

Rated: PG-13 for adult themes and language.

At Cinemark, Davenport.

Watch the trailer here.