It’s not action-packed. Instead, this British war film shows how events unfolded behind the scenes in the true war story of “Operation Mincemeat.”

John Madden, who was nominated for an Oscar for helming “Shakespeare in Love,” also directed this dialogue-driven World War II drama about a daring, fragile war effort.

The film, based on Ben Macintyre’s non-fiction book, is made all the better for the historical authenticity of this true story about espionage and teamwork.

Matthew Macfadyen and Colin Firth are at the core of the story as British intelligence officers who, in 1943, embrace an idea partly concocted by Ian Fleming – yes, the creator of James Bond.

The concept is to give an anonymous dead man a fake identification – complete with phony letters from loved ones – along with information indicating he has been dispatched on a critical mission.

The body, they reason, could wash up in Spain, where officials will share the misinformation with the Axis.

I love the way the focus is on the people involved, especially a secretary (Kelly Macdonald) and the way they team up to use their wits and different world views to create the illusion.

The relationships that develop between the members of the group range from infatuation to resentment and jealousy. Each character contributes to the façade, and each brings a heartfelt perspective to the plans.

It’s nice to see a thoughtful, well-acted story that doesn’t depend on action scenes to engage the viewer. Not surprisingly, the performances are outstanding from a stellar cast.

This will satisfy both military buffs and viewers who enjoy well-wrought drama in this true story that’s well-told.

3 ½ stars

Running time: Two hours and eight minutes.

Rated: PG-13 for foul language, sexual situations, war violence, disturbing images and other adult themes.

Streaming on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.