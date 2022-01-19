Linda Cook review: ‘Picture of His Life’ documentary opens River Action series at Figge Art Museum

It’s the very picture of a perfect documentary.

“Picture of His Life” is a biography of a man who arguably is the greatest underwater photographer who ever lived. Amos Nachoum obviously thrives on danger, whether it’s a potential foe with fins or feathers.

He leads his life in a solitary fashion in many ways. But when he teams up with explorers and other assistants, he comes face-to-face with the likes of sharks, anacondas and killer whales. He has led expeditions for National Geographic, Apple, IBM, Microsoft, Discovery Channel and Disney, to name but a few.

His photos have been published in the most well-read and prestigious publications in the world, from the New York Times to National Geographic. His work has earned accolades and awards.

The film shows his determination in capturing photos of a Polar Bear swimming underwater. He has tried for this picture before, but now, in what may be his last chance, he decides to give it one more try.

Viewers accompany him on this journey. As we do, we look back on his earlier years and often-troubled past that continues to haunt him. We meet his gruff father who lashes out at his son and learn about the time Nachoum spent in an elite Israeli Commando unit during the Arab-Israeli War in 1973.

Because of Nachoum’s concern for dwindling species and environments, this is the perfect film to open the 2022 season of the River Action Environmental Film Series.

It’s a beautiful film that’s surprisingly touching – I cried at the end. Bring a tissue or two because perhaps you will, too.

4 stars

When: 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Figge Art Museum Auditorium, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

How much: Admission is $5.

Tickets: Available at riveraction.org or before the movie.

Running time: 72 minutes.

The Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities is an event sponsor.

This screening offers a special treat: Writer/Director Dani Menkin will be part of a live Zoom session after the movie.

The Figge requires masks be worn. Seating is limited.

PLEASE NOTE: Because of COVID-19 concerns, attendance at the Figge Art Museum Auditorium is now limited to 50. The movie is being offered on Vimeo as well from Saturday to Wednesday. For more information, to pay or get the login link, contact River Action here or call River Action at 563-322-2969.