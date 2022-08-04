To say I wasn’t charmed by the trailers for the “DC League of Super-Pets” movie is an understatement.

Imagine how surprised – and pleased – I was when I burst into tears during one of the most well-written, compelling scenes of 2022 in this animated film that has a bigger heart than you might imagine.

Jared Stern, who along with John Whittington was a writer for the delightful “The Lego Batman Movie,” co-wrote and directed this appealing, action-packed film with Superman (John Krasinski) and his dog Krypto (Dwayne Johnson) at the center.

Krypto and Superman have been best buddies ever since they escaped their planet Krypton together. But now Lois Lane has taken a place in Superman’s heart. And Krypto wonders whether he’ll even be in the picture once Superman proposes to her.

While Krypto feels left out, another group of animals in a shelter suddenly find themselves with super powers. Among them is Ace (Kevin Hart) who must team with his shelter friends to get the best of a power-mad Guinea Pig (Kate McKinnon) who wants to remove the Dog of Steel’s powers.

Some of the time, this is pretty funny, although there are far too many gross-out jokes. The characters are charming, and include several other superheroes such as Batman, who is voiced by Keanu Reeves. There are some enjoyable one-liners that will appeal to DC fans, regardless of their ages. And take note of the chew toys, which will give you a chuckle.

One serious scene that is profoundly moving involves Ace’s origins. It’s smart, it’s realistic, and it’s enough to make an animal lover snuffle.

This doesn’t pretend to be ground-breaking animation, but it’s still enjoyable, with appealing characters and fun, colorful environments. And it has some sweet moments, with a finale that is awww-inspiring.

It’s worthy of a super-hug.

3 stars

Rated: PG for coarse humor.

Running time: 106 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; Regal, Moline; and Palms 10, Muscatine.

Watch the trailer here.