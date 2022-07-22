This image released by Focus Features shows Lesley Manville in a scene from “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.” (Liam Daniel/Focus Features via AP)

Sometimes, I forget just how much joy a movie can bring. And then I see a beautiful film like “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.”

This is a movie that reminded me just how much we need hope – and a little magic – in the stories we enjoy.

Lesley Manville (“The Phantom Thread”) should have an Oscar nod, at the very least, for her performance as Ada Harris, a London housekeeper in the 1950s.

Ada’s husband, who was a pilot, has been lost during World War II, but she still hopes he might come home someday. That is, until his death is confirmed.

After that, and a fortuitous moment when Ada comes into some money, she decides to follow her dream: She will travel to Paris and spend her money on a Christian Dior dress.

Based on the Paul Gallico novel, this is part fairy tale, part fish-out-of-water story. Coincidence plays a major part in Mrs. Harris’s adventures, through which she connects with a great many people and changes all their lives.

I love the way Mrs. Harris creates an instant foe in Isabelle Huppert’s character, the head of the House of Dior who immediately clashes with the plain-spoken Mrs. Harris. Mrs. Harris also befriends a runway model and helps the younger woman come to grips with who she really is and what she wants.

The costumes, the lighting and the sets are all splendid. The dialogue is a delight (there’s a great moment when Mrs. Harris says she loves Princess Margaret. Manville played Princess Margaret in “The Crown.”)

And will this touch your heart? Well … I cried. Twice.

I cannot compare it to the 1992 television movie starring Angela Lansbury, because I haven’t seen that version. But I can say it’s one of the jewels of 2022 – one that I hope will be remembered when awards season comes around.

3 ½ stars

Rated: PG for adult themes.

Running time: Just a few minutes shy of two hours.

At Cinemark, Davenport.

Watch the trailer here.