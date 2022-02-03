Sometimes, I appreciate a movie more for what it’s not than what it is.

“The Wolf and the Lion” is one example.

Many children’s movies are full of noise, constant motion and body-function humor. They are written to the lowest-common denominator.

This one is a gentle, colorful, feature film. Yes, it has plenty of holes in its plot. But it also has good-hearted themes about loyalty, animal protection and music.

The central character is Alma (Molly Kunz) who is a highly trained classical pianist. She has an exam coming up and, afterward, she heads to the Canadian wilderness home where her late grandfather lived.

Their family friend Joe (Graham Greene, always a welcome presence in any movie) meets her there, and introduces her to a female wolf that stops by from time to time.

A plane carrying an orphan lion cub bound for the circus crashes near Alma’s home. Alma rescues both cubs, which become fast friends.

Eli (Charlie Carrick) wants the adult wolf because he is a conservationist, while Allen (Evan Buliung) wants the cub for his circus.

Alma tries to hide the animals away, but of course her plans are thwarted.

This is mostly for little kids, who will love to see the real animals interact with each other and people. On a personal level, I loved the look of Alma’s surroundings, particularly in her music room with its magnificent piano and airy spaces.

The show has a strong message about kindness to animals, and I liked that too, despite contrivances that involve plane crashes and the implausibility of several events.

Instead of characters literally screaming for the viewer’s attention, the characters and environments draw attention on their own.

It will give you, and your kids, a chance to consider the importance of kindness. Maybe this movie will bring a little more of that to the world.

2 ½ stars

Rated: PG for adult themes.

Running time: One hour and 39 minutes.

At Cinemark, Davenport; and Regal, Moline.