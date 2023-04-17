It’s even more creepy than the first trailer.

A new trailer for the latest Scott Beck/Bryan Woods project was released Monday, You can watch it here.

Based on Stephen King’s short story, the screenplay for “The Boogeyman” was co-written by Bettendorf natives Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, along with Mark Heyman, known for “Black Swan.” The horror film is set to open June 2.

This is a big year for Beck and Woods, who posted a 78-second video on social media promoting the recent groundbreaking for The Last Picture House. Their dream movie theater is transforming an old industrial building at 325 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

Renovations continue at the vacant industrial building at 2nd and Iowa streets in Davenport, to become The Last Picture House, an independent movie theater co-owned by filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Construction and renovation of the building is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Beck and Woods are known for the films “A Quiet Place,” “Haunt” and their most recent 2023 movie “65,” which stars Adam Driver and is now on multiple streaming platforms.