This morning, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with KY for KY unveiled the first Cocaine Bear Bobblehead. The limited-edition bobblehead is based on the hit movie that packed Quad-City theaters and theaters throughout the United States in February and March.

It was inspired by the true story of a 175-pound black bear who died of an overdose of cocaine after discovering a batch of the drug in the mountains of Fannin County, Georgia, just south of the Tennessee border nearly 40 years ago in 1985. The very same bear is said to be on display in Lexington, Kentucky, at the Kentucky for Kentucky Fun Mall and has garnered a significant following that culminated in the recently released movie that now is on streaming platforms.

Standing on the display mount, accessorized by a duffle bag of cocaine, the fun-loving Cocaine Bear bobblehead sports its chained plaque including its fateful description. The bobbleheads, which will be individually numbered, are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store and the KY for KY Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in July, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

In December of 1985, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced that a 175-pound black bear had “died of an overdose of cocaine after discovering a batch of the drug,” according to a three-sentence item from United Press International that appeared in the New York Times. The cocaine was apparently dropped from a plane piloted by convicted drug smuggler Andrew Thornton because he was carrying too heavy a load while parachuting. The bear was found dead in the mountains of Fannin County, Georgia, just south of the Tennessee border, alongside 40 opened plastic containers of cocaine. Dr. Kenneth Alonso, the state’s chief medical examiner at the time, said after a December 1985 autopsy that the bear had absorbed three or four grams of cocaine into its blood stream, although it may have eaten more.

Nearly 40 years later, the story inspired a movie, loosely inspired by the events. “Cocaine Bear,” a comedy-horror film directed by Elizabeth Banks and written by Jimmy Warden, was released in the United States on February 24th, 2023, by Universal Pictures. The film, which marked the posthumous release for Ray Liotta who died May 26, 2022, received generally positive reviews from critics and grossed $30 million worldwide in its debut weekend.

