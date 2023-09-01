Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the largest theatrical exhibition companies in the world, will showcase a record-breaking concert film on its big screens as the “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” continues in movie theaters.

Tickets are on sale now at $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, plus taxes and fees where applicable.

Fans can enjoy the shared, immersive experience beginning Friday, Oct. 13, and running each subsequent weekend through Sunday, Nov. 5. For more details, showtimes and to purchase tickets, visit here.

Showtimes are:

Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15

Thursday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 22

Thursday, Oct. 26 through Sunday, Oct. 29

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Thursday, Nov. 2 through Sunday, Nov. 5

Cinemark is at 3601 E. 53rd St., Davenport

For individual theater locations and showtimes, visit here or the Cinemark app.