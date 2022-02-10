For Valentine’s Day, why not take someone you love – whether it’s a romantic partner, a friend, or your family – to a movie? There’s something for every taste in theaters this February. Here are some choices, along with their ratings, you might want to consider as you head out to the big screen. (Please check your local listings. Not all theaters offer the same lineup of films.)

American Underdog: (PG) This the true story of Kurt Warner, who went from stocking shelves in an Iowa grocery store to being an NFL football star. Because the movie focuses on Warrner’s faith, it could be considered a faith-based film as well as a sports movie. Watch the trailer here.

Blacklight (PG-13) Liam Neeson stars as a shadow agent for the government whose specialty is removing agents whose covers have been exposed. He uncovers a conspiracy very close to him that reaches the highest levels of government. Watch the trailer here.

This image released by Open Road Films shows Gabriella Sengos, left, and Liam Neeson in a scene from “Backlight.” (Ben King/Open Road Films via AP)

Death on the Nile (PG-13) Detective Hercule Poirot’s takes a vacation to Egypt on a river steamer that turns into a hunt for a murderer after a couple’s honeymoon comes to a bad end. Watch the trailer here.

Jackass Forever (R) Johnny Knoxville and his troupe of daredevils perform outrageous, death-defying and profane stunts, continue a legacy that began more than 30 years ago. Watch the trailer here.

Marry Me (PG-13) Pop star Kat Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) learns about her cheating fiancé right before their wedding in front of an audience of her fans. She locks eyes with a stranger (Owen Wilson) and marries him instead. Their worlds clash as they try to find love in their new life together. Watch the trailer here.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jennifer Lopez, right, and Owen Wilson in a scene from “Marry Me.” (Barry Wetcher/Universal Pictures via AP)

Moonfall (PG-13) A team of astronauts must find out what is sending the moon out of its orbit on a collision course with earth – and impact is just weeks away. Watch the trailer here.

This image released by Lionsgate shows Halle Berry, left, and Patrick Wilson in a scene from “Moonfall.” (Reiner Bajo/Lionsgate via AP)

Redeeming Love: (PG-13) Based on the Francine Rivers novel, this historical romance is set in the 1850s Gold Rush in California, where a young farmer falls for a prostitute and tries to convince her to become his wife. The novel and the movie are based on portion of the Book of Hosea in The Bible. Watch the trailer here.

Scream: (R) A “requel” – reboot and a sequel combined – of the horror franchise. Once again, a killer is on the loose, and this time the characters from the first “Scream” movie are on hand to help a group of teenagers solve the mystery. Watch the trailer here.

Sing 2 (PG) The cast from the first animated movie are back in another musical. Koala Buster Moon wants to take his troupe to a big-time venue in spot that looks a lot like Las Vegas. To perform there, he must talk a veteran rocker (Bono) out of retirement. Watch the trailer here.

Spider-Man: No Way Home (PG-13) When Spidey’s secret identity is revealed, he turns to his friend Dr. Strange to cast a spell that goes haywire, and brings in villains that could destroy the world. Watch the trailer here.

This image released by Sony Pictures shows Tom Holland in Columbia Pictures’ “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (Sony Pictures via AP)

The Wolf and the Lion (PG) A young woman rescues a wolf cub and a lion cub, and tries to provide sanctuary for them. But disaster strikes, and they team up to try to make their way back to the human who has helped them. Watch the trailer here.

And the Oscar goes to ….

Some theaters feature one or some of these Oscar nominees, returning to theaters before the Academy Awards:

Belfast (PG-13) This is the story of a family whose lives are turned upside down during the violence in the late 1960s in Northern Ireland. Watch the trailer here.

Dune (PG-13) Based on Frank Herbert’s classic writings, the story centers on a brilliant young man who travels to a dangerous planet to ensure a future for his family. The planet contains the most precious resource ever found. Watch the trailer here.

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from “Dune.” (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)

King Richard (PG-13) Will Smith stars as Richard Williams, the eccentric, determined father of daughters Venus and Serena. Based on a true story, the film tells of Richard’s almost-insurmountable challenges in training his daughters as tennis pros. Watch the trailer here.

Licorice Pizza (R) Paul Thomas Anderson’s comedy about growing up in the 1970s in the San Fernando Valley is a coming-of-age romance about smart young people who form a tentative friendship that leads to feelings of romance. Watch the trailer here.

The Power of the Dog (R) A rugged rancher bullies everyone around him. When his brother marries and brings his wife and her grown son home, he begins to torment them in ways that border on obsession. Watch the trailer here.

This image released by Netflix shows Benedict Cumberbatch, left, and Jesse Plemons in a scene from “The Power of the Dog.” (Kirsty Griffin/Netflix via AP)

Linda Cook, of WHBF/www.ourquadcities.com, is a member of the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, the Critics Choice Association and is a www.rottentomatoes.com critic. She has been a broadcast and print film critic since 1987.