The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre, south of Maquoketa, will open soon for its 73rd season, according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, April 7, the theater will be open on Fridays and Saturday. “The Super Mario Bros Movie” (PG) followed by “Puss In Boots:The Last Wish“(PG) will be the features for opening weekend.

“The Voy 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive-ins still operating across the state of Iowa, and we are noted for our grass field so patrons can bring along a radio and lawn chair while watching the movie,” said Manager Sara Clasen. “As one of the state and country’s last remaining, and longest running outdoor drive in movie theaters, we are so excited to get our summer season started! We love providing first-run movies,as well as family- and budget-friendly entertainment.”

The family-friendly environment features free train rides, a swing set, sand box, basketball court, Wiffle ball diamond, tether ball, and volleyball courts. A concession stand has a variety of food and drinks, and customers can bring their own food and tailgate before the movie.

