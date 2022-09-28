Ryan Reynolds casually announced Deadpool’s return on Wednesday. And he’s bringing a friend to debut in the MCU: Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds posted a video to Twitter discussing his struggles to come up with an idea for Deadpool 3, filling a coffee mug with Aviation Gin at one point.

But inspiration struck as Jackman walked behind the shot.

“Hey Hugh, you wanna play Wolverine one more time?” Reynolds asked.

Jackman muttered, “Yeah, sure, Ryan,” as he continued up the stairs.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

It sure looked and sounded like Jackman. And it seemed official, ending with a logo and a release date: September 6, 2024. But was this real or another Reynolds joke?

Then Jackman weighed in — with the same video.

Other Marvel actors — like those who play Mr. Fantastic and Titania — got in on the fun, too. Even if they aren’t in the movie. (Or are they?)

Wait… is this our movie? https://t.co/eOnGPEZZov — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) September 27, 2022

We’ll see on September 6, 2024. Later in the day, Marvel announced the movie.