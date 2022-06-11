Free family fun in the great outdoors returns to Deere-Wiman House on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. with a Music on the Lawn performance by Laura Doherty & the Heartbeats. Chicago-based Laura Doherty specializes in kid-oriented, breezy folk-pop tunes from her Parent’s Choice award-winning CDs. Her popular fifth CD, “High Five,” celebrates friendship, family and childhood. Laura and her band provide an interactive experience that will have entire families dancing and clapping along to their original songs like “Popcorn” and “Now I Go to School.”

The fun starts at 5 p.m. with family activities on the grounds of Deere-Wiman House. Enjoy face painting by Painted Dragon, balloon artist T.J. Regul, old-fashioned games, activities by WQPT QC Public Television, games by the Moline Public Library and ice cream from Lagomarcino’s. Everyone is invited to bring a blanket or lawn chairs for concert viewing and a picnic supper, if they like. If the weather turns unfavorable, the concert will move inside the nearby Deere-Wiman Carriage House.

Music on the Lawn with Laura Doherty & the Heartbeats will be held on June 15 at 6:30 p.m. on the lawn at Deere-Wiman House, 817 11 Avenue in Moline. Admission is free and no reservations are required. The event is funded by the William Butterworth Foundation. For more information, click here or call 309-743-2701.