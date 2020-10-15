Musical “Jagged Little Pill” leads Tony Awards nominations with 15 nods in a pandemic-shortened season Entertainment Posted: Oct 15, 2020 / 11:18 AM CDT / Updated: Oct 15, 2020 / 11:18 AM CDT NEW YORK (AP) — Musical “Jagged Little Pill” leads Tony Awards nominations with 15 nods in a pandemic-shortened season. Featured Video | Living Local At The Movies | “Honest Thief” & “The Trial of the Chicago 7” Video East Moline Main Street | Paty’s Ice Cream Video East Moline Main Street | Hispanic Heritage Video In Our Community | Local 4’s Spotlight On Hispanic Heritage Video Wellness Wednesday | Moderation Is Key Video Mel Foster Co. | Preparing Your Home & Yard for Fall Video