New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival is canceled until fall due to coronavirus concerns

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge in Los Angeles handed a major victory to Katy Perry on Tuesday, overturning a jury's verdict that found the pop superstar and her collaborators copied her 2013 hit “Dark Horse” from a 2009 Christian rap song.

U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder said in her decision that the disputed section of the rap song, “Joyful Noise" by rapper Marcus Gray was not distinctive enough to be protected by copyright as the jury found.