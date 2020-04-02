New Orleans mayor says jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; pianist, father of musician sons Wynton, Branford Entertainment Posted: Apr 1, 2020 / 08:53 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 1, 2020 / 08:53 PM CDT NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans mayor says jazz patriarch Ellis Marsalis Jr. dead at 85; pianist, father of musician sons Wynton, Branford. Featured Video | Living Local In Our Community | Music For Seniors Video In Our Community | Spring Forward Together At 4 Video In Our Community | Heart Hunters Video Out & About | Advanced Hearing Aid Service Video Getting Your Kids To Like Seafood | Wellness Wednesday Video Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving | Junior Achievement of the Heartland Video