Nielsen’s top programs for July 29-Aug. 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Nate Parker's attempted comeback will begin at the Venice Film Festival with the premiere of his first film since a rape allegation from Parker's past derailed the release of his Nat Turner biopic "The Birth of a Nation."

The Venice Film Festival announced Wednesday that Parker's "American Skin" will debut in its "Sconfini" section. Parker's new film also carries Spike Lee's backing. "American Skin" is touted as a Spike Lee presentation. In a statement, Lee called Parker his brother and declared the film "a brave tour de force."