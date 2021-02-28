“Nomadland” wins best drama film and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” wins best comedy or musical at Golden Globes

Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Nomadland” wins best drama film and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” wins best comedy or musical at Golden Globes.

