Performers set for TV special replacing canceled Rose Parade

Tournament House, the headquarters of the Tournament of Roses, sponsor of the Rose Parade, is shown Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. There won’t be thousands of people watching flower-laden floats roll through the streets of Pasadena on New Year’s Day, but the show will go on. Sheryl Crow leads a long list of performers and celebrity guests who will appear in a Jan. 1 television special replacing the 132nd Rose Parade, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — There won’t be thousands of people watching flower-laden floats roll through the streets of Pasadena on New Year’s Day, but the show will go on.

Sheryl Crow leads a long list of performers and celebrity guests who will appear in a Jan. 1 television special replacing the 132nd Rose Parade, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Performers will also include Mickey Guyton, Tori Kelly, Lady A, Rascal Flatts and husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty.

Celebrity guests will include Rita Moreno, Emeril Lagasse, Gary Sinise, Daddy Yankee, Shanola Hampton, Dascha Polanco, Vin Scully, Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Matt Leinart.

The Tournament of Roses Association says “The Rose Parade’s New Year Celebration presented by Honda” will air on ABC, NBC, Hallmark Channel, Univision, RFD-TV and KTLA-Los Angeles. The organizers say performances were filmed at locations around the country to limit travel and ensure safety.

The special will also include marching bands, equestrians, floats from previous years and segments on the Rose Bowl football game that usually follows the parade.

Cancellation of the 2021 Rose Parade was announced earlier this year. That had only happened three times previously, during the World War II years of 1942, 1943 and 1945.