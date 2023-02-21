Southern rock fans, take note! Pony Bradshaw will be at the Raccoon Motel in Davenport on March 10th at 8 p.m. Bradshaw is touring in support of his new album, “North Georgia Rounder,” which was released on January 27th via Soundly Music to acclaim from Holler., Glide, Bluegrass Situation, and Americana Highways. The album, a follow up to Bradshaw’s 2021 highly praised release “Calico Jim”, is a musical tour of Appalachia and an impressionistic voyage of introspection and connection. Bradshaw takes crowds through the woods, rivers and mountains of Appalachia, especially the area for which the album is named and he’s called home for the past 15 years. The eight tracks preceding the album have earned praise from No Depression, BrooklynVegan, Saving Country Music, Whiskey Riff and others.

(Photo courtesy Raccoon Motel)

Bradshaw wanted “North Georgia Rounder” to sound like his live shows. The album vibrates with energy as band member combine their sound with the others. As the album title suggests, it’s also about life on the road, being in taverns, in vans, sleeping on floors and meeting good people. Bradshaw says he longs for a well-ordered life and admits it’s a struggle to reconcile that longing with spending half his time on the road. “But stories need to be told,” he says, “and somehow I’ve finagled my way into a position to tell a few.”

Grayson Jenkins will be Bradshaw’s opening act for his March shows. Jenkins is a multitalented Kentucky musician who plays everything from country and bluegrass to rock’n’roll. Learn more about Jenkins here.

For more information on Pony Bradshaw and to buy tickets, click here. The Raccoon Motel is located at 315 E. Second Street in Davenport.