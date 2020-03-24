Representative: Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights, has died of complications from coronavirus at 81 Entertainment Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 01:55 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 01:55 PM CDT NEW YORK (AP) — Representative: Terrence McNally, one of America’s great playwrights, has died of complications from coronavirus at 81. Featured Video | Living Local Out & About | Advanced Hearing Aid Service Video Getting Your Kids To Like Seafood | Wellness Wednesday Video Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving | Junior Achievement of the Heartland Video Homeschooling | Teacher’s Aide Video In Our Community | River Music Experience Video Tasty Tuesday | Tangled Wood Video