Review: Book focuses on teachings of Alfred Adler Entertainment by: JEFF ROWE, Associated Press Posted: Dec 31, 2019 / 10:25 AM CST / Updated: Dec 31, 2019 / 10:25 AM CST This cover image released by Atria shows “The Courage to Be Happy: Discover the Power of Positive Psychology and Choose Happiness Every Day,” by Ichiro Kishimi and Fumitake Koga. (Atria via AP) Do not enter text beyond this line. Featured Video | Living Local Holiday Pet Tips & Gifts | Furry Friends Friday New Year’s Eve Entertaining | Aldi Out & About | The Bend Small Business Owners | SCORE At The Movies | “Star Wars”, “Bombshell”, “Cats” & “Little Women” Coco in Concert | Quad City Symphony Orchestra