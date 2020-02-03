Rush Limbaugh says he has advanced lung cancer, tells radio listeners he will miss shows for treatment.

NEW YORK (AP) —A key accuser in the New York City rape trial of Harvey Weinstein is due back on the witness stand for a third day of testimony after she broke down in tears Monday, halting an exhaustive cross-examination that focused on the nature of her relationship with the once-powerful movie mogul.

The woman is expected to be on the stand much of the day Tuesday as Weinstein's lawyers continue a painstaking review of emails and other evidence they say paint the 34-year-old as a manipulative liar who gritted her way through sexual encounters with Weinstein because she enjoyed the perks of knowing him.