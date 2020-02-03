Rush Limbaugh says he has advanced lung cancer, tells radio listeners he will miss shows for treatment. Entertainment Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 02:40 PM CST / Updated: Feb 3, 2020 / 02:40 PM CST LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rush Limbaugh says he has advanced lung cancer, tells radio listeners he will miss shows for treatment. Featured Video | Living Local Quad City Arts | DJ Dan Quinn QC Harm Reduction | Drug Overdose Awareness Quad City Parrot Head Club | Havana Daydreamin’ Live In Studio | Monica Austin & Joe Brown | Part 1 Figge Art Museum | Wine Basket Workshop Live@Five | RME