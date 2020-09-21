“Schitt’s Creek” wins Emmy Award for best comedy series, capping a clean sweep of the show’s comedy categories

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Schitt’s Creek” wins Emmy Award for best comedy series, capping a clean sweep of the show’s comedy categories.

