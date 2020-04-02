Breaking News
Now over 600 COVID-19 cases in Iowa; 4 new cases in Scott County
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Son of New Orleans jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. says musician died of pneumonia brought on by COVID-19

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Son of New Orleans jazz great Ellis Marsalis Jr. says musician died of pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured Video | Living Local

Don't Miss