Spanish singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute dies at age 76

MADRID (AP) — Spanish singer-songwriter Luis Eduardo Aute, whose politically charged songs became popular during Spain’s transition from dictatorship to democracy, died Saturday at the age of 76, a performing arts guild said.

The Spanish General Society of Authors and Publishers said Aute died in Madrid after a recent decline his health. Aute suffered a serious stroke in 2016 and never recovered fully.

His biggest hit was the song “Al alba” (“At Dawn”), an homage to the victims of the repression carried out during the decades-long authoritarian rule of Gen. Francisco Franco.

Aute released over 30 albums. In addition to music, he was also an accomplished painter, sculpture, and film director.

