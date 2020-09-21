“Succession” wins Emmy Award for best drama series, its fourth trophy of the night Entertainment Posted: Sep 20, 2020 / 10:06 PM CDT / Updated: Sep 20, 2020 / 10:06 PM CDT LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” wins Emmy Award for best drama series, its fourth trophy of the night. Featured Video | Living Local Farmers’ Market Friday | Farm2Table Video Live In Studio | Eugene Levy Band Video Songbird Lane Antiques | Fall Antique Shopping Video Live In Studio | Lewis Knudsen | Part 1 Video Live In Studio | Lewis Knudsen | Part 2 Video At The Movies | “The Broken Hearts Gallery” & “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” Video