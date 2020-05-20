‘Sunday Night Football’ continues run as most-watched show

NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” will finish as prime time’s most-viewed series for the ninth consecutive year when the 2019-20 television season wraps up on Wednesday night.

According to Nielsen, “Sunday Night Football” averaged 20.5 million viewers in 2019, which was a 5% increase over 2018. It also marked NBC’s best season since 2015.

The most-viewed game was on Sept. 29 when 24.37 million tuned in to see New Orleans beat Dallas. “Sunday Night Football” ended up having eight of the 20 most-watched programs in the calendar year 2019. Ten games ended up having 20 million viewers or more.

“Sunday Night Football’s” nine-year streak on top is the longest-running streak according to Nielsen. “American Idol” had the previous record at six while “The Cosby Show” and “All in the Family” each had five-year runs on top.

___

