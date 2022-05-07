From comic book and movies to toys and games, it’s hard not to be caught up in the worlds of superheroes and villains. in a battle of Marvel vs. D.C., who reigns supreme here in the Quad Cities and beyond?

The team at USDISH wanted to know which hero (or anti-hero) was the avorite and most-searched for across the United States from both the DC and Marvel Universe. To find out, they used SEMRush keyword volume data, and once they had a list of 20 superheroes total (10 for DC Universe and 10 for Marvel Universe), they used Google Trends to see which state googled which superhero the most. For each state’s most popular comic book universe, they analyzed each state on Google Trends to find out which of the comic book universes were googled the most. The results may surprise you.

In the Land of Lincoln, the Man of Steel was the winner, as Superman was the top-searched superhero in Illinois. Iowa showed it truly was the Hawkeye State, as the number one superhero of choice was Hawkeye. While the two states may disagree on a favorite superhero, both were in agreement on their favorite comic universe, with Marvel winning out over D.C.

Christopher Reeve wears the cape of Superman, in the 1978 film of the same name. Reeve stands on the roof of a midtown Manhattan building.

MARVEL’S AVENGERS ASSEMBLE – “Downgraded” – Stranded without his gear in a dangerous realm where technology doesn’t work, Falcon must prove to himself and a skeptical Hawkeye that he’s still a hero. “Marvel’s Avengers Assemble” premieres Sunday, February 15 (8:30 AM -9:00 AM ET/PT) on Marvel Universe on Disney XD. (Disney XD via Getty Images)

(Graphics courtesy of USDish)

According to a release, the project has some interesting findings:

Thor was popular back in 2019 when five states chose him as their favorite character. This time around, the God of Thunder was nowhere to be found, even with Thor: Love and Thunder expected to come out in the summer of 2022.

DC’s Supergirl was also a popular choice back in 2019, with the new series being picked up by the CW. Unfortunately, she was also missing from our list, making it a true disappearing act for Kara Zor-El.

Some other notable missing DC and Marvel characters include Wonder Woman, Star-Lord, Hulk, and Catwoman.

How did the superheroes of yesteryear fare this time around? Both the Flash of DC and Deadpool of Marvel fame were only searched the most in two states each back in 2019. This time around, they are the most searched superhero characters for their respective universes, with Deadpool taking the top spot as the most searched superhero in America in 13 states. The Flash came in second at 11 states, a huge bump from his search rate three years ago.

You couldn’t find Captain America or Harley Quinn on our list in 2019, but they found their way into plenty of search bars this time around, with the First Avenger topping five states and Harley’s searched the most in three.

This year, a few new faces graced both our screens and search bars. On the heels of his new Disney+ series, Hawkeye made his debut on our list with Iowa wanting to learn more about the bow and arrow aficionado and his new protege…also Hawkeye?

Morbius also made his debut in the movie theaters and on our list, with one state (Alaska) curious about the literal bat man of the Marvel universe.

After her prequel movie came out in late 2021, Black Widow burst through the proverbial glass ceiling to make it onto our list and into the hearts of Utahns.

Did your favorite superheroes make it on the list?