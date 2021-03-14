Taylor Swift wins album of the year Grammy for ‘folklore,’ 1st woman to win top honor three times Entertainment Posted: Mar 14, 2021 / 10:17 PM CDT / Updated: Mar 14, 2021 / 10:17 PM CDT LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift wins album of the year Grammy for ‘folklore,’ 1st woman to win top honor three times. Featured Video | Living Local Foods that Cure | Dr. Cass Ingram Video In Our Community | USCellular’s The Future of Good Video In Our Community | Angel Babies 5k Video Good Clean Love | Dating During A Pandemic Video The Catalina Rose | Trends For Spring & Summer Video Farmers’ Market Friday | Revive Café Video