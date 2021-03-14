Taylor Swift wins album of the year Grammy for ‘folklore,’ 1st woman to win top honor three times

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Taylor Swift wins album of the year Grammy for ‘folklore,’ 1st woman to win top honor three times.

