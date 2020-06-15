1  of  3
Breaking News
Hawkeyes, strength coach Chris Doyle reach ‘separation agreement’ Iowa passes 24,000 positive cases, 650 COVID-19 deaths Rock River drowning victim identified
Live Updates
COVID-19 cases in Illinois & Iowa

The Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April because of coronavirus pandemic, will extend film eligibility deadlines

Entertainment
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April because of coronavirus pandemic, will extend film eligibility deadlines.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured Video | Living Local

Don't Miss