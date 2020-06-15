The Oscars delay 2021 ceremony until April because of coronavirus pandemic, will extend film eligibility deadlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Monday that his former national security adviser, John Bolton, could face a “criminal problem” if he doesn't halt plans to publish a new book that describes scattershot, sometimes dangerous, decision-making by a president focused only on getting re-elected.

Trump said it would be up to Attorney General William Barr to issue any charges, but hinted that the matter would end up in court. “We'll see what happens. They're in court — or they'll soon be in court," Trump said about the book, set to be released early next week.