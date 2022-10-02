True crime and trivia fans, the Junior League of the Quad Cities has the perfect event for you. They’re hosting their “Serial Pursuit” fundraising trivia event on Saturday, October 15th from 1- 4 p.m. at Pour Bros Taproom, 1209 Fourth Avenue in Moline. This isn’t a typical trivia event, some of the area’s women criminal psychologists will present this event. Not only will players learn the difference between a serial killer and a mass murderer, but they’ll also hear “6 degrees of separation” stories of some famous killings.

Admission is $20 per person, which includes one mulligan per round. Players don’t need to have a team for this event; individuals will be placed at a table with other true crime enthusiasts so everybody will have fun. Simba’s Dog Palace food truck will also be onsite during this event, serving up burgers and loaded French fries.

Players must be 21+ to attend the event and proceeds go to supporting the programs of the Junior League. Over the past year, they organized a hygiene drive that netted over 3,000 hygiene items for the YWCA Empowerment Center and supported the Vera French Mental Health Endowment through the Little Black Dress Initiative, among other programs.

