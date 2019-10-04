Wake for Mexico’s “Prince of Song” being held in Miami

FILE – This April 25, 2013 file photo shows singer Jose Jose at the Latin Billboard Awards in Coral Gables, Fla. A funeral service for the Mexican singer, who died on Sept. 28, 2019 from pancreatic cancer at age 71, will be held on Friday, Oct. 4 in Miami. (Photo by Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Relatives of the late Mexican crooner known as Jose Jose and Latin American entertainment celebrities are expected at a funeral home in Miami to pay respects to Mexico’s “Prince of Song.”

The singer, beloved for his melancholy ballads, died last Saturday in Miami at age 71.A funeral home in a western suburb of Miami was holding a seven-hour wake Friday afternoon for invited guests only.

Mexican consulate spokeswoman Jessica Cascante says the singer’s children decided during a meeting Tuesday at the consulate to hold ceremonies in Miami and then move the body to Mexico for additional ceremonies. But she says that agreement hasn’t been formalized and the plans could change.

Fans have gathered at a park in Jose Jose’s hometown of Mexico City to mourn him.