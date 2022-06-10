If you like not knowing what to expect during an evening of entertainment, you’ll love Wisenheimer. Leslie Mitchell, Jeff De Leon, and Jen Kuhle formed the long form improv comedy troupe in Rock Island in 2011 and have spent the past decade performing at comedy festivals around the country.

The improv comedy troupe Wisenheimer consists of Leslie Mitchell, left, Jeff De Leon and Jen Kuhle.

Chris Schlichting is the warmup act for Wisenheimer. According to his press release, “Growing up on the mean streets of Iowa, Chris Schlichting knew that he either had to take up standup comedy or join the notorious Midwest gang known as ‘The Farmers.’ He is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the best comics on the planet, and by ‘planet’ we mean ‘his street.’”

Wisenheimer takes the stage Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. at The Black Box Theatre, located at 1623 5th Avenue, Moline. Tickets are available here or at the door.