‘Wonder Woman’ Gal Gadot to play Hedy Lamarr in miniseries

FILE – In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Gal Gadot attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition in New York. Gadot will star in and executive produce an untitled limited series for Showtime about actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr announced by the network Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — “Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot is taking on a real-life woman’s remarkable history.

Showtime said Friday that Gadot will play actress and inventor Hedy Lamarr in a limited series.

Lamarr, a stunning beauty who came to Hollywood from Europe in the late 1930s, worked with top stars including Judy Garland and Clark Gable. “Ziegfeld Girl” in 1941 and 1940’s “Boom Town” were among Lamarr’s films.

But it was her work as an inventor that distinguished her, including a patented device that became a foundation for modern Wi-Fi technology.

The untitled series will look at feminism during Hollywood’s golden age and World War II through Lamarr’s life and work, Showtime said. An airdate was not announced.

The late actress was the subject of a 2017 documentary, “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.”