22.70 feet is the flood record

Here are the Top 10 Mississippi River crests at Locks and Dam 15, according to the National Weather Service in Davenport. Flood stage is 15 feet.

1. 22.70 feet, May 2, 2019

2. 22.63 feet, July 9, 1993

3. 22.48 feet, April 28, 1965

4. 22.33 feet, April 25, 2001

5. 22.00 feet, March 10, 1868

6. 21.68 feet, June 2, 2019

7. 21.49 feet, June 16, 2008

8. 20.71 feet, April 23, 2011

9. 20.68 feet, April 7, 2019

10. 20.54 feet, July 4, 2014

Bonus

19.66 feet, April 20, 1997

19.40 feet, June 27, 1892

19.30 feet, April 26, 1969

19.24 feet, April 29, 2008