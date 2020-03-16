Gives Back

Once a month, we here at Local 4 are committed to giving back! In partnership with Genesis—In This Together, we are looking to those in our community that continually put others first. Below you can help nominate deserving people who reflects the best in our community for a catered lunch—on us. From our first responders, to our teachers and school officials, and to all those who have made a difference—send us an email (see form below) and let us know why they deserve to be recognized!

To submit your Local Service Hero: