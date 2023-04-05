Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the John Deere Classic’s Birdies for Charity program has kicked off its annual drive to help raise much needed donations for some 480 Quad Cities area charities.

“We are excited to kick off our annual Birdies for Charity fundraising drive, knowing that helping to provide resources for the good work done by our local charities gives special meaning to our great tournament,” said John Deere Classic Tournament Director Andrew Lehman. “No one has a better or more civically minded title sponsor than John Deere, which is intricately involved in the success of our charity efforts.”

Birdies for Charity Director Micaela Booth said the goal is to provide participating charities with a minimum five percent bonus on top of the monies they raise. In order to make good on that promise, the Birdies for Charity Bonus Fund is aiming to raise $1 million via tournament proceeds, fundraising events, direct donations and the Platinum Tee Club. Platinum Tee Club donations will be matched up to $325,000 by John Deere, benefit all participating charities, and include exclusive tournament experiences.

“Charities in our community be they large or small are dealing with economic stress they have not encountered in recent times,” Booth said. “Inflation means their dollars simply don’t go as far as they used to. We are confident that the generosity of our community will help them get through this difficult time.”

Last year, the John Deere Classic raised a record $13.9 million and paid a seven percent bonus. Since its inception in 1971, the tournament has raised $159.57 million for charity (98 percent since Deere assumed title sponsorship in 1998) with $138.56 million coming via the Birdies program, which was born in 1993.

As an incentive to attract charity donations, Smart Lexus of Quad Cities once again has generously agreed to provide a two-year lease on a 2023 Lexus NX250 to one donor who correctly guesses the exact number of birdies recorded at this year’s tournament.

Smart Lexus of Quad Cities also will continue to provide courtesy cars to John Deere Classic contestants during the week of the tournament.

“We are pleased to have Smart Lexus of Quad Cities return as our automotive partner again this year,” Lehman said. “The free two-year lease contest for the 2023 Lexus NX250 provides a tremendous incentive for people to donate. And we know the pros love driving a Lexus during tournament week.”

As a reminder:

· Donation amounts no longer are tied to the number of birdies recorded by tournament contestants. Instead, donors are asked to make a flat donation to the charity of their choice.

· Donors will still be able to guess the total number of birdies Tour pros record in the Wednesday Pro-Am and the 72-hole tournament for a chance to win a two-year lease on a 2023 Lexus NX250. Other prizes include a $1,000 shopping spree at Expressions Jewelers in Davenport along with tickets to the tournament.

· All pledge forms are available here. There is no in-person pickup.

John Deere underwrites all administrative expenses for the Birdies program, making it possible for 100 percent of every donation – and a minimum five percent bonus – to go to each donor’s designated charity.

J.T. Poston will compete in his first Masters later this week because of his victory at the 2022 John Deere Classic, where he shot 21-under par and led wire-to-wire. He is expected to defend his title July 5-9, 2023.

The John Deere Classic, which includes Birdies for Charity, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the John Deere Classic tournament offices at 15623 Coaltown Road, East Moline. Since 1971, the tournament has helped raise $159.57 million for charity.