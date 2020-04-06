British Open canceled for first time since World War II

FILE – In this Sunday, July 21, 2019 file photo Ireland’s Shane Lowry holds and kisses the Claret Jug trophy on the 18th green as he poses for the crowd and media after winning the British Open Golf Championships at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The organizers of the British Open announced Monday April 6, 2020, that they have decided to cancel the event in 2020 due to the current Covid-19 pandemic and that the Championship will next be played at Royal St George’s in 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

The British Open will not be played this year for the first time since 1945, with the R&A choosing to play golf’s oldest championship next year at Royal St. George’s and move the 150th Open at St. Andrews to 2022.

It was a major piece of golf trying to reconfigure a schedule brought on by the spread of the new coronavirus.

Since 2008, the John Deere Classic has offered participants a direct flight on a charter jet from Moline to the British Open. The JDC champion also earns a spot in “The Open” if he hasn’t already qualified.

Separately, the PGA, USGA and Augusta National announced later Monday that the PGA Championship is moving to August 3-9, the U.S. Open is going to September 14-20 and the Masters will be played November 9-15.

All that depends on guidance from government and health authorities

R&A chief Martin Slumbers said the decision to cancel the British Open was based on guidance from the U.K. government, health authorities and public services.

He said all tickets and other hospitality packages will be shifted to 2021 or fully refunded.

— Staff and wire reports