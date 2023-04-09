Lead(h)er will host its third annual golf outing Friday, May 12, at Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road, Bettendorf, according to a news release.

Registration is open for teams of four until April 22. The cost to play is $125 per player or $500 for a team which includes lunch and a drink ticket. Mulligans and raffle tickets can be purchased that day. Tee off will be at 8:30 a.m. Participants can enjoy lunch on the turn, and cash prizes. Teams are limited. Register here.

Not a golfer? You still can join in at 2:30 p.m. to hear the winners announced during the Happy Hour and Huddle. You will network with golfers and community members while enjoying a custom cocktail, live music, and appetizers. Registration is not required.

Presenting Sponsor is Royal Neighbors of America. Amy Jones, director of philanthropy at Royal Neighbors says, “We are proud to continue supporting Lead(h)er’s efforts to provide mentorship opportunities for women in the Quad City community. In particular, we hope this event will help more women feel comfortable joining the conversation and connection that can occur on the golf course.”

Proceeds from the golf outing will go to Lead(h)er and the continued effort to support women in the workforce with access to educational programs, volunteering opportunities, and a strong network of engaged members.

If you are interested in sponsoring or volunteering for this event, contact Megan Brown-Saldana at Megan@Leadherqc.org.

About Lead(h)er: Lead(h)er is a local non-profit mentorship program fueling career and community engagement for women in the workforce.